Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets: Jen Farley, Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks.

press release: As part of the Summer In Your City event series, Madison Central BID is proud to present Live & Local, a FREE outdoor concert series that will highlight various local bands in the heart of Downtown. Live & Local will be every Thursday from 5:30-7:30 pm through September in Lisa Link Peace Park.