× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.

press release: Music In The Grove is a FREE family-friendly summer outdoor music performance series held in various parks in Cottage Grove on Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Besides the music, food options will be available from volunteer groups and local businesses. 6-7:30 pm.