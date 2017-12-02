press release: MCM hosts the eighth annual Gingerbread Casas for CASA event for Dane County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children in Dane County.

Visit Saturday to watch teams decorate Gingerbread Houses at the museum, or visit the display of completed houses on Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Plus, we’ll have gingerbread-themed projects in the Art Studio throughout the weekend!