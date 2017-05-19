Gingitsune: Messenger of the Fox Gods

press release:

In Japan, it is said that if you pray to a deity with sincerity, you will surely feel the divine presence. However, as the successor of the Saeki Inari Shrine, Makoto Saeki can do more than that. She's been seeing and speaking with spirits, kami and other messengers of the Gods since her mother's funeral. It can be difficult, especially when her classmates can't know about her latest "issues" with Gintarou, the irritable fox-like Herald who's protected the Saeki shrine for hundreds of years. But at least Makoto's father, who runs the shrine, knows that Gintarou is more than an imaginary friend. Between them, the shrine maid and mystical Herald can usually manage to cooperate long enough to help those who need it. However, when a young man with a similar "gift" to Makoto's arrives with his own shrine and Herald issues, it's going to take more than just prayers to sort things out. After all, if there's one thing that both human and supernatural can agree on it's that the Gods often work in convoluted and mysterious ways. Just because you're working for a higher power doesn't mean you always agree with their intentions. screening permission and image courtesy of Sentai Filmworks, www.sentaifilmworks.com The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.