Gio's Garden Open House

press release: Gio’s Garden, a special needs respite care facility opened by parents of children with special needs in 2012, will celebrate five years on June 3rd with an open house and proclamation by the Mayor of Middleton. Gio’s Garden is a respite center that provides care and therapy to children with special needs ages birth through six years old. Parents and caregivers also receive resources and support to help navigate the challenges of having a child with special needs.

At Gio’s Garden, children work on developmental milestones as well as skills getting them ready for school. While the child is at Gio’s Garden, the parents are able to take a short break from the daily demands of caring for children with highly specialized needs.

“We opened in June 2012 and served 6 children, logging 230 hours of care in 2012,” says Val Madsen, Executive Director of Gio’s Garden. “We now serve 70 children a week and log almost 1,000 hours of care each month.”

97% of children are able to attend Gio’s Garden at no cost to the family. Gio’s Garden is able to cover the costs for attending mainly because of donations, holding several fundraisers throughout the year. We want to invite anyone to come to Gio’s Garden for our Open House Celebration on June 3rd, 2017 to learn more about how we care for the children and how they might be able to help their friends and neighbors who use our facility.

Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar will make a city proclamation at 11:30 and there will be activities for children and families.

Gio’s Garden, 2028 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI 53562

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.