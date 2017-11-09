Giraffage, Sweater Beats, Wingtip

× Expand Giraffage

$18 ($16 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: San Francisco producer Giraffage a nnounces his debut album, Too Real, slated for release October 20 via Counter Records. In celebration, he shares his dazzling new track from the project, "Slowly" featuring New York-based producer Matosic. Created over the span of two years and recorded entirely in his bedroom in San Francisco, the album chronicles the producers personal journey of self healing, with each song representing a different period in his life. It's lined with his unique blend of kaleidoscopic beats, dreamy synth-pop and R&B melodies, and features artists Japanese Breakfast, Body Language's Angelica Bess and more.

× Expand "Slowly" by Giraffage ft. Matosic

The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Giraffage thrust himself into music at an early age, a stark deviation from his cultural expectations. He quickly skyrocketed from just being a household name amongst blogs to playing some the world's biggest music festivals with his signature remixes of R&B favorites that exploded online. In 2014, he released his breakout project by revamping The-Dream's Love/ Hate in its entirety and it quickly solidified his position as one of the most promising young producers in the game. He followed it up with his acclaimed NO REASON EP later that year and most recently his collaboration on "Bring Me Your Love" with Thea that has amassed millions of plays online.

"'Slowly' was one of the first songs I wrote for the new album. I spent a lot of time writing and scrapping various other songs/ideas but 'Slowly' was the first one to click and in turn it helped inform the rest of the album. This is the first time I've worked extensively with vocalists and I think that collaborative aspect led to some of the best music I've ever written. This album was written from 2015 - 2017 during a dark period of my life. So finally finishing it was a rather cathartic experience and I'm excited for what the future may hold." - GIRAFFAGE

EARLY PRAISE FOR GIRAFFAGE:

"the producer's become a populist favorite as much because of his willingness to use traditional drops as his penchant for candy-colored R&B." - PITC HFORK

"Giraffage's beats percolate, speed up, slow down, and shimmer, but seemingly never waver in their pursuit of joy." - VOGUE

"This San Franciscan is no newcomer, but 2017 is his year." - BILLBOARD