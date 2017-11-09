Giraffage, Sweater Beats, Wingtip
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Giraffage
$18 ($16 adv.; ages 18+).
press release: San Francisco producer Giraffage a
"Slowly" by Giraffage ft. Matosic
The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Giraffage thrust himself into music at an early age, a stark deviation from his cultural expectations. He quickly skyrocketed from just being a household name amongst blogs to playing some the world's biggest music festivals with his signature remixes of R&B favorites that exploded online. In 2014, he released his breakout project by revamping The-Dream's Love/
"'Slowly' was one of the first songs I wrote for the new album. I spent a lot of time writing and scrapping various other songs/ideas but 'Slowly' was the first one to click and in turn it helped inform the rest of the album. This is the first time I've worked extensively with vocalists and I think that collaborative aspect led to some of the best music I've ever written. This album was written from 2015 - 2017 during a dark period of my life. So finally finishing it was a rather cathartic experience and I'm excited for what the future may hold." - GIRAFFAGE
EARLY PRAISE FOR GIRAFFAGE:
"the producer's become a populist favorite as much because of his willingness to use traditional drops as his penchant for candy-colored R&B." - PITC
"Giraffage's beats percolate, speed up, slow down, and shimmer, but seemingly never waver in their pursuit of joy." - VOGUE
"This San Franciscan is no newcomer, but 2017 is his year." - BILLBOARD