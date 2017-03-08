Girls Inc. Celebration of Innovators and Pioneers

press release: On International Women's Day, join Girls Inc. of Greater Madison and the Goodman Community Center in celebrating innovating and pioneering women.

You'll have the chance to dine, meet young girls and women in Madison, learn about what Girls Inc. has accomplished, and participate in science and art-themed activities designed to encourage strong, smart and bold conversation and participation. Read about how speakers Eunique Jones Gibson and Telisa Yancy are inspiring others to be strong, smart and bold.

Wednesday, March 8 | 5:30-7:45 p.m., Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard St. | Madison, WI 53715

Tickets are $50 and support Girls Inc. programming in Dane County. Purchase tickets at girlsincmadison.eventbrite. com.

We are proud to welcome Eunique Jones Gibson as our guest speaker for Girls Inc. of Greater Madison's International Women's Day celebration. Eunique uses her work with photography and digital marketing to build community through culturally conscious media.

In 2013, Eunique launched the Because of Them, We Can™ campaign during Black History Month with a mission to empower the next generation to honor the legacy of their ancestors through their own individual pursuit of greatness. The campaign featured photographs of children channeling leaders, activists, and celebrities, past and present.

Special thanks to American Family Insurance chief marketing officer Telisa Yancy for speaking at this celebration. Telisa was recently named as a 2016 honoree of Ebony magazine's Ebony Power 100, a celebration of the world's most inspiring African-Americans. Telisa is a supporter of the Goodman Community Center and the Girls Inc. program through Goodman's Women of Impact leadership and giving program.

The Goodman Community Center is proud to be the Girls Inc. affiliate for Dane County, hosting eight Girls Inc. sites and serving more than 600 girls each year. This event is presented by American Family Insurance and generously sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.