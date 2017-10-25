press release: Join the UW chapter of Girls Who Code for a 9-week workshop series. A team of beginning programmers and scientists will help you work through challenges and build community over the course of the fall. This program is open to middle and high school age girls and their allies, regardless of gender.

The mission of Girls Who Code is to build the largest pipeline of future female engineers in the United States, creating opportunities for students to deepen their computer science skills as well as their confidence.

To register, please visit the Girls Who Code Eventbrite page.

Please call 608-266-6385 and ask for youth services librarian, Rebecca Millerjohn for questions or more information.