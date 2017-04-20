Giving Back (Like a Picture) is Worth a Thousand Words

press release: Giving back to the community. Whether it's your time or your money, it always makes a meaningful impact on the lives of others. Stepping up your donation by utilizing your photography skills can be another great benefactor.

PhotoMidwest's Third Thursday speaker for April 20, 2017, will be photojournalist John Maniaci, the staff photographer for UW Health who focuses on using his camera as a tool for giving. Maniaci has documented and shared such things as fights against cancer, life-altering illnesses and clinical trials designed to save lives. Over the past eight years his photography at UW Health has provided many tears of great joy. And yes, in a few instances, tears of sorrow. But his incredible visual stories about patients, doctors, nurses and employees have helped support families in their greatest time of need.

When not on duty, Maniaci continues to hold up his camera. His gift-giving is wide-ranging. From such things as donating his time as a wedding photographer for a couple with little time left, to contributing to the community of Cambridge, Wis., where he's documented the high school's annual winter scholarship fundraiser, "Dip for Dozer," for the past several years. Another project he started, now connected with UW Health, is taking senior portraits for students who can't afford to pay studio costs. Maniaci's goal is to support community groups and families who are otherwise unable to record special moments.

Prior to working at UW Health, Maniaci spent 20 years as a news photographer, including 12 glorious years shooting news, sports and portraits for the Wisconsin State Journal. His award-winning work has always made an impact. He's been a philanthropist at heart his entire career, and life. We all know a picture is worth a thousand words, but so is giving back.

Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are at PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Dr. Suite 212, Madison, Wisconsin - ADA accessible