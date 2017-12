Glassmen, Cop Circles, Mirror Fears, Church Fire

press release: Glassmen : is experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, and reflective — like glass.

http:// www.glassmenband.com/

Mirror Fears: is solo experimental electronic performer Kate Warner from Denver, CO. Bright vocals infuse modern dark ambient arrangements with a haunting, reflective intimacy.

http://mirrorfears.com/

church fire: darkwave distorted witchy luminous synth- noise-pop electronic duo based in Denver, Co ~ listen to pussy blood

https:// churchfiremusic.com/

Cop Circles (Madison, via Denver)

Denver transplant, Luke Leavitt's performances have been described as "inspirational and borderline terrifying". Expect nihilistic snazztronica dance punk that will dare you to stand still.

https:// copcircles.bandcamp.com/ album/cosmetic-warp-3

https://www.facebook.com/ copcirclescolorado/

All ages. Donation 5 bucks. No drinking