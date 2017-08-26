press release: GLEAM, Art in a New Light features a local, national and international group of artists creating light-based installations in the outdoor gardens and the Bolz Conservatory. GLEAM 2017 introduces new lighting techniques, interactive projects and the artists’ vivid imaginations enrich our own. Experience the gardens after dark and be dazzled and inspired.

“GLEAM 2017 is our most ambitious illumination of Olbrich Gardens yet. Artists chosen come from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, New Jersey, and Germany bring various and stunning approaches to how light will be used to transform the gardens and conservatory, stimulating curiousity, wonder and enchantment." - David Wells, GLEAM Artistic Director

GLEAM Opening: Saturday, August 26, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Enjoy glowing performances by Cycropia, one of the oldest continuously-operating aerial dance troupes within the United States, CASH Bar, and Meet & Greet with some of the Artists, Lighting Designers, and Artistic Director.

Visit Brown Paper Tickets to purchase your tickets today! $20 Olbrich Members / $25 Non-member. Opening tickets available online only.

GLEAM Viewings: August 31 - October 28, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays

September - 7:30 -10:30 p.m. (last admission sold at 10 p.m.)

October - 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. (last admission sold at 9 p.m.)

Admission: Adults - $13; Child (Ages 3-12) - $7

Member Adult - $11; Member Child (Ages 3-12) - $6