Glendale Elementary School Mural Dedication

Glendale Elementary School 1201 Tompkins Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join Glendale Elementary School & Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new mural celebrating the care values of collaboration, engagement and shared responsibility along with school mascot cranes.

Thursday June 7, 2018, 11:30 pm, Glendale Elementary School, 201 Tompkins Drive

Every adult advocating for every kid, every day, whatever it takes.”

For more info contact: Alicia Rheal - DAMA Lead Artist - 608-692-5490

Glendale Elementary School 1201 Tompkins Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
608-692-5490
