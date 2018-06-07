Glendale Elementary School Mural Dedication
Glendale Elementary School 1201 Tompkins Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Detail from the mural at Glendale Elementary School.
press release: Join Glendale Elementary School & Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new mural celebrating the care values of collaboration, engagement and shared responsibility along with school mascot cranes.
Thursday June 7, 2018, 11:30 pm, Glendale Elementary School, 201 Tompkins Drive
“Every adult advocating for every kid, every day, whatever it takes.”
For more info contact: Alicia Rheal - DAMA Lead Artist - 608-692-5490
