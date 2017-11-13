Global Engagement Fair

press release:

3:30–5:30 p.m., Monday, November 13, Gordon Dining and Event Center, Sonata and Concerto Rooms

Student performances from 4:30–5:15

International Education Week (IEW) kicks off with a celebration of international opportunities available on campus, abroad, and in our community. Stop by for food, performances, and meet campus and community organizations.

Keynote Speaker: Ariela Suster, Founder/Creative Director of Sequence Collection

5:30–6:30 p.m.

From mission to market: a future for Salvadorian youth through entrepreneurship, education, and employment

When Ariela Suster launched the Sequence Collection in 2011, she aspired to create something more than a designer jewelry and fashion brand—she wanted to create a vehicle for social change. Suster has built Sequence out of her personal mission to break the cycle of violence for at-risk youth through education and employment opportunities.

Suster will share her journey—from her time in El Salvador to editor of some of the world’s top fashion publications to creating a business that is encouraging social change through a for-profit business model—and how international education has played a part.

Sponsored by International Student Services, International Internship Program, University Housing