press release: The situation in Darjeeling remains tense as the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland.

So far, seven have been killed, hundreds injured, voices suppressed, human lives mishandled, protesters arrested, internet and cellular networks blocked. The human rights of the residents of Darjeeling hills are being violated, and have been for years.

This agitation was said to have gained recent momentum from an announcement by the state government’s decision to introduce the Bengali language in Class 1 to 10 in Darjeeling. For more than a century, Darjeeling has been occupied by mostly Nepali-speaking peoples, who are of tribal Himalayan ethnicities with a different culture from the local Bengalis. Finally, the people of Darjeeling have hope to be respectfully recognized as a separate state. The world needs to know that Darjeeling is in turmoil imposed by their state and national leaders.

Therefore, the Global Gorkhaland Unity March is taking place on July 30th, 2017. Please join us in unity from 10:30-11:30 AM at the Capitol Square (South Hamilton upper sidewalk area).

Please visit the Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1123777694419513/?ti=icl