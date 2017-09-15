Global Hot Spots
UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will discuss the Paris Climate Accord. The Global Hot Spots Series digs in to today's hottest issues and features UW faculty experts. This program creates thought-provoking discussions about what's happening in the world from politics, global health, and economics, to human rights, the environment, and more.
