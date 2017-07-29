Glow Float: Paddle & Campfire

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Saturday, July 29 (Raindate: Sunday, July 30), 6:00-10:00PM

Meeting Location: Wisconsin Memorial Union

Cost: $30

Enjoy a 6 mile paddle from Memorial Union to Picnic Point and back again. Learn about the waters of Lake Mendota—where they come from and go to, and the challenges they face—along the way. Stop at Picnic Point for a bonfire complete with s’mores, and a talk on natural and cultural history & legends from historian Daniel Einstein. On the way back to Memorial Union, light up your lanterns (provided), adorn your glow swag, and paddle leisurely back to the docks as Terrace onlookers delight in the floating glow of our flotilla. Necessary canoes, kayaks, and related gear provided by Wenonah canoes and Current Designs kayaks. Leader: Matt Krueger – River Alliance of Wisconsin.