GMA SHRM Professional Development Summit

press release:

Information you need to know, but hope to never need.

Session 1: Managing Your Public Image in the Wake Of A Crisis

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

Presented By: Steve Lyons - Husch Blackwell, Public Affairs, Communications and Goverment Affairs Advisor

Crises come in many ways. Crises such as data breaches, safety issues (employee injury, disgruntled employee), weather related (fire, flood, storm), business continuity (hostile takeover, product recall, supply chain issues), and a violent incident are just a few of the dozens of crises that today’s businesses may face. What can companies do today—before the crisis arrives? This presentation takes a critical look at how to protect your organization’s public image in the wake of a crisis, including the basics of creating a crisis plan, communicating to various audiences (staff, Board, customers, media, etc.), things to avoid in a plan, and examples of successful and unsuccessful crisis communications attempts.

Participants will learn:

· Why one should have a Crisis Communications plan in place.

· When a plan should be made.

· The basics of a Crisis Communications plan.

Session 2: Lifesaving Tips When Facing an Armed Intruder or Active Shooter in Your Company

8:00 am to 10:00 am

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

Presented by: Ted Hayes, CSP, MSE - M3 Insurance, Senior Risk Manager

Even though your chances of being involved in an active shooter situation are slim, armed intruders and active shooter situations are occurring with greater frequency every year. Are you and your company prepared? This presentation will address 35 lifesaving tips when facing an armed intruder or active shooter in your company. Attendees will learn how to implement your personal 'ripple of safety,' how to lockdown and evacuate during a shooting crisis, and as a last resort, how to disarm a shooter.

Statistics indicate that a little more than 60% of active shooter situations are over within five (5) minutes – the shooter leaves the area, the shooter takes their own life (about 40%), or law enforcement/a prepared citizen neutralizes the situation. Knowing exactly what to do during those few minutes may mean the difference between life and death for you, a coworker and many others in your building.

Simply stated, an active shooter seeks three factors:

· Easy ‘targets of opportunity’

· Little or no barricades or restrictions that will limit their movement

· Little or no supervision or confrontation that will restrict or end their actions

Whether your company uses A.L.I.C.E, Run-Hide-Fight, Lockdown, Evacuation, or other employee crisis action protocols, it is critical to comprehend how to place as many ‘roadblocks’ as possible between yourself and the intruder/shooter to increase your chances of surviving an active shooter event.

Honestly ask yourself, is everyone in your company prepared to deal with an armed intruder or an active shooter? This program will address proven lifesaving ideas that should be shared with everyone within your organization.

Participants will learn:

· 35 lifesaving tips when facing an armed intruder or active shooter in your company

· How to implement your personal 'ripple of safety

· How to lockdown and evacuate during a shooting crisis

· How to disarm a shooter.

Both sessions are part of the January 31, 2017 - GMA SHRM Professional Development Summit

Schedule:

Registration – 7:30 am to 11:00 am

Session 1 – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Session 2 – 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Cost:

GMA SHRM Member – Free Register Here

Student Member – Free Register Here

Guest/Nonmember - $35 each session; $70 both sessions Register Here

http://www.gmashrm.org/2017- 01Pds

For more information contact:

GMA SHRM Management Team

2820 Walton Commons Suite 103

Madison, WI 53718

fax (608) 204-9818

chapteradmin@gmashrm.org