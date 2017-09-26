Go Big Read Book Discussion

press release: Join in the discussion of UW-Madison’s 2017 Go Big Read Book:Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance. This New York Times bestseller is personal reflection on upward mobility in America seen through the lens of a white, working-class family in the Midwest.

Author J.D. Vance grew up in the Rust Belt city of Middletown, Ohio, and the Appalachian town of Jackson, Kentucky. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and served in Iraq, then went on to graduate from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He has since become a principal at a leading Silicon Valley investment firm and a contributing writer to the National Review.

Through his memoir, he shares experiences from his difficult childhood and how they have shaped his life. His story has resonated with many people and has sparked discussion about social, economic, and political issues nation-wide - and was chosen as the 2017 Go Big Read title to keep the conversation going.