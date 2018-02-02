RSVP for Go Red for Women

press release: The American Heart Association invites you to celebrate all that the Go Red movement has accomplished over the past year at the 2018 Madison Go Red For Women Luncheon.

Wear your RED and enjoy a wonderful lunch, inspirational stories and help support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association! #MadisonGoesRed

EVENT SCHEDULE

10:30 am - Noon

• Guest Check-In

• Silent auction via mobile bidding

• Community vendor tables

• Go Red Selfies! #MadisonGoesRed

Noon - 1:00 pm

Heart Healthy Lunch & Program•

“Open Your Heart” Special Appeal...take an opportunity to open YOUR heart and make a personal gift