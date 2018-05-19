Goal Setting for Success

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join Positive Women for Change for lunch and learn the secret to success through positive thinking and goal setting. Start your journey to a healthy financial future today!

·       Free workshop on achieving financial goals

·       Network with peers looking to make positive changes in their lives

·      Prizes and Lunch included

SATURDAY MAY 19, 12:30 – 3:00 PM, URBAN LEAGUE, 2222 S Park St. Madison

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-729-1200
