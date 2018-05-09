Goals, Intentions & Dreams

press release: Many of us get stuck in the day-to-day grind, the mundane, the “shoulds” in our lives, losing sight of the possibilities before us and forgetting to pursue the dreams we long to become our realities. In this workshop, you’ll create a vision for your future while imagining the possibilities and opportunities that align with your values. You’ll then create a map of tangible plans and goals to work towards, while simultaneously creating and setting intentions for how to show up in the world, and continue to pursue passions and dreams.