Gold Dust Women (Fleetwood Mac tribute), The Low Czars, Cynthia Marie

press release:

Come help out our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico who are still without drinking water or electricity. Performances by the bands The Low Czars and Gold Dust Women (playing the music of Fleetwood Mac)

Storyslam performance by Cynthia Marie.

Members of the local group Unidos will talk about the contact they've made with groups on the ground in Puerto Rico.

Suggested donation $10-$15 sliding scale for individuals. $20 for families.

Donations go towards the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin and will be disbursed directly to vetted organizations on the ground in Puerto Rico.