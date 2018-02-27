Golda Meir: The Journey Home

press release: How does a girl born in the Ukraine, raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, travel a path that will lead her to become prime minister of Israel? This informative, entertaining program, developed by Jessica Michna, explores that rather circuitous route. What roadblocks and detours were thrown in Golda’s way and how did she overcome them? The journey is a fascinating one, filled with joy, sorrow, seriousness and humor. Let Golda, as portrayed by Ms. Michna, tell you in her own words. Join us for an enlightening and entertaining hour. Jessica Michna, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, is become widely known for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters. Pre-registration encouraged. Call 266-6581.