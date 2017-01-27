press release: Stationary bike races and beer drinking. Heckling/general shouting at the racers is encouraged. Goldsprints are a long and storied part of cycling going back well over 100 years. It's a beer drinking, bike riding, raucous good time. It's like a dive bar punk show meets riding a bike.

It's $5 entry, racing and beer are no charge. There will be prizes for racing.

Contact the store directly for more information.

service@ motorlessmotionbicycles.com

608-443-0640