Golpe Tierra (CD release)

press release: Madison's very own Afro-Peruvian jazz ensemble Golpe Tierra is releasing its first studio encounter Golpe Con Golpe May 13th, starting at 7:00pm at the Art-In 1444 E. Washington Ave. They will be celebrating with an exciting evening of music, art, film and food hosted by Madison luminary Ricardo Gonzalez. In addition to the live music performance, an exhibition by the artist Eloise d'Estienne will be on display and the delicious Caracas Empanadas food cart will be parked right outside. Before the show, a special viewing of the documentary "Quizás, quizás, quizás " made in Camaguey Cuba about the band's tour there in 2015 will also be premiered.

Doors will open at 7:00pm and the $15 cover will include a copy of the new album.

Golpe Tierra, which in Spanish means "beating the earth," bases its sound on just that philosophy. When we all cometogether to beat the earth with our feet and hands we are truly celebrating the act of community. Their new album Golpe Con Golpe of original material embarks on an acoustic journey filled with driving rhythms and lyrical interplay.

Golpe Tierra is: Tony Barba - Woodwinds; Nick Moran - Bass; Juan Tomas Martinez - Vocals, cajón; Richard Hildner Armacanqui - Guitar