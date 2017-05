In honor of their one year anniversary celebration, Good City Brewing announces Good City Fest 2017, an outdoor craft beer, food and music festival on Saturday, June 17 at their brewery location at 2108 N. Farwell Avenue.

With music by The Quillz 2 pm, Twin Brother 3 pm, Sat Nite Duets 4 pm, Platinum Boys 5 pm, Klassik 6:10 pm, Fever Marlene 7:30 pm. $10 ($45 VIP).