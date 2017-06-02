Good Day Market

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Let’s meet our makers and get our hands on handcrafted home and lifestyle goods made in the Midwest. At Good Day Market, we’ll convene to browse, carouse, sample and seek. With the wares of Midwest artisans, tastes of local small batch food and brews, and the ambient sounds and sights of music and live demos, there will be much to shop, explore and savor.

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

