Good References

USA | 1920 | 35mm | 60 min.

Director: Roy William Neill; Cast: Constance Talmadge, Vincent Coleman, Ned Sparks

Talmadge, one of the silent era’s most popular comedic stars, plays a down-on-her-luck working girl who impersonates a friend to take a job as secretary to an elderly socialite. Preceded by Alice Guy’s Tramp Strategy (1911, 12 min.). Live piano by David Drazin. Prints Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by The Packard Humanities Institute, Barbara Roisman Cooper and Martin M. Cooper, New York Women in Film & Television's Women's Film Preservation Trust and The Film Foundation.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

