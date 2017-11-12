Good Shepherd Parish Fall Festival

press release: Sunday, November 12, 2017, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, at the St. James site, 1128 St. James Court (near Mills and Mound streets)

Annual festival features famous pfeffernuesse cookies and bake sale, kids games, craft corner, chicken dinner, snack bar and hidden treasures sale.

Hidden Treasures starts with a pre-sale Friday, November 10, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm for a $5 donation. Sale continues Sunday morning at 9:30 am; 1/2 price sale at 1 pm; and bag sale from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.