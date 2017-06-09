Goodman Pool Open for Season

press release:

Thanks to our friends at Goodman’s Jewelers, the first 500 kids are free to the Goodman Pool beginning at 12:00pm on the 2017 opening day, Friday, June 9!

“In honor of Irwin and Robert Goodman, we are pleased to continue this tradition of sponsoring the first 500 kids at the Goodman Pool on opening day,” said John Hayes, owner of Goodman's Jewelers.

Irwin and Bob Goodman were long-time supporters of many organizations in Madison, including Madison Parks. Their donation of $2.8 million for the construction of the pool was just the incentive needed to get Madison’s first municipal pool constructed. Even after the pool opened in 2006, the Goodmans continued their support by establishing a scholarship fund. Hundreds of children, regardless of their income level, continue to learn how to swim, participate in the Waves Team, and receive free admission at Madison Parks Goodman Pool.

The Goodman Pool, located at 325 W. Olin Ave, offers recreation swim, lap swim, lessons and the Waves Swim & Dive Team program. The pool is open daily, weather permitting through Monday, September 4.

Join us all summer long! Including FREE pool admission on special Friday evenings with tasty food cart options at Dinner & A Swim: June 23, July 14 and August 18.

See you at the Goodman Pool!