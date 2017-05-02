Goose Island Night
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Goose Island takes over our taps. 5 pm-close.
Info
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Madison Craft Beer Week 2017
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Goose Island takes over our taps. 5 pm-close.
Coopers Tavern, The 20 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
ISTHMUS is © 2017 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA