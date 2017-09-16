press release: PRESENTED BY FRANK PRODUCTIONS & TRUE ENDEAVORS. Welcomed by 94.9 WOLX and Isthmus

BIO: After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it's safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That'sWhat You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People" to name a few.

But this year is special for the legendary artist who, has announced plans for a

cross-country USA tour entitled "Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On". The tour will feature his well known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.

GORDON LIGHTFOOT RELEASES FIRST NEW MUSIC IN 12 YEARS WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP. It was 2004 when music icon Gordon Lightfoot last delivered a new song tofans, but on November 18, 2016, the song "Plans Of My Own" was released world wide. The song, recorded in 2001, is a sentimental story about moving on to new things. It was recorded solo, featuring Lightfoot's signature voice and classic fingerpicking style on 12-string acoustic guitar. It's classic Lightfoot, with an addictive melody. In addition to the release of "Plans Of My Own," Warner Music Group will rerelease a limited edition of the 1976 super-classic album Summertime Dream on 180-gram vinyl.

2017 MARKS THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY FOR THE RELEASE OF

LIGHTFOOT'S CLASSIC ALBUM: THE WAY I FEEL. This iconic album

contained many remarkable songs including the immortals: "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Canadian Railroad Trilogy".

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Gordon Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five

Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for 50 years, earning him

Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others. Lightfoot's

radio hits in the USA have earned Five #1s, Five Top 10s and Thirteen Top 40 hits. In Canada he has earned Sixteen #1s, Eighteen Top 10s and Twenty One Top 40 hits. Aside from his success in writing, singing and performing his own songs, Lightfoot has found fortune in having his songs recorded and performed by other great artists including: Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Jr., Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Collins, Johnny Mathis, Anne Murray, Olivia Newton-John, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Peter Paul & Mary, Harry Belafonte, Jane’s Addiction, Richie Havens, Glen Campbell, Toby Keith and George Hamilton IV.

In June of 2012 Lightfoot's legacy was further enhanced when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Lightfoot was honored for his role in defining the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and '70s. There are fewer than 400 inductees who make up the impressive roster enshrined in the Songwriters Hall of Fame including Barry Mann, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, John Fogerty, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Sir Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, James Brown, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Croce, Phil Collins, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Diane Warren, Garth Brooks, Leon Russell and Leonard Cohen.

In his native Canada, Lightfoot has been decorated with the highest honors bestowed to a civilian including the Governor's General Award and the Companion to the Order of Canada honor of merit. He has also won 17 Juno Awards - Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards. Gordon is a member of Canada's Walk of Fame and The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2007, Canada Post honored him by issuing an official Gordon Lightfoot postage stamp. Lightfoot is also in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Gordon Lightfoot is an indelible part of the Canadian national spirit and regarded as perhaps the most prolific and greatest Canadian singer-songwriter of all time.

QUOTES:

"Lightfoot became a mentor for a long time. I think he probably still is to this day. I can't think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don't like. Every time I hear a song of his, I wish it would last forever. " - Bob Dylan

"Gordon Lightfoot has created some of the most beautiful and lasting music of our time. He is Bob Dylan's favorite singer/songwriter - high praise from the best of us, applauded by the rest of us." - Kris Kristofferson

"I've always been trying to write songs like Lightfoot. A song of mine like 'Come Monday' is a direct result of me trying to write a Gordon Lightfoot song." - Jimmy Buffett

"Canadian Railroad Trilogy is an extremely fine piece of songwriting. " - Johnny Cash