Gospel Carols
Door Creek Church 6602 Dominion Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: A concert of Christmas Carols performed in a Gospel style by singers from Madison & the surrounding communities.
The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra made up of members from area churches, the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Madison area! This is the 8th year for Gospel Carols. Come hear the traditional carols with a Twist!! arranged by Leotha & Tamera Stanley.
Info
Door Creek Church 6602 Dominion Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map
Music