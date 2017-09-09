Got Treasure?

Think you have treasures? Sequoya Library presents an antiques and collectibles appraisal event featuring Mark F. Moran of Iola. Formerly senior editor of Antiques and Collectibles Books for Krause Publication, Mark Moran has also been a contributing editor for Antique Trader magazine. He has served as editor of Antique Review East magazine; as producer of Atlantique City, an antique show held in Atlantic City, NJ; and as an editorial director of F+W Media’s Antiques Group. He is the author or co-author of more than 25 books on antiques and collectibles, including three editions of the 800-page annual Warman's Antiques & Collectibles. Moran bought and sold antiques for more than 30 years, specializing in vintage folk art, Americana, and fine art. He has been active as an appraiser of antiques and fine art for more than 20 years.

Registration is required for this event. Items to be appraised are limited to one per person or family group. There is additional seating for audience only, but this is also subject to registration. Please call Sequoya Library at 266-6385 or come into the library to register.

Opinions of value are informal, and may not be used for insurance or charitable donations, which require a certified appraisal. For more information about Mark Moran, visit markfmoran.com