Governor's Business Plan Contest Info Session

press release: Learn more about the 2018 Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest at Jan. 17 info session in Madison

Join us at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Industrious in Madison to learn more about the 2018 Business Plan Contest.

Tom Still, Tech Council president, and Jonathan Fritz, Chief Strategy Officer of Symphony Corp. and 14-time contest judge, will offer an overview of the contest and the benefits of participating, as well as answer attendees’ questions.

6 p.m. - Networking

6:30 p.m. - Informational presentation

7 p.m. - Q & A

There is no charge to attend. Appetizers will be provided.

For more information on the contest, visit www.govsbizplancontest.com.