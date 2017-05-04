Gr8 Escape

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Four rooms, eight beers. Who will escape? OBBC, WBC and the Edgewater have brought back the GR8 Escape for a second year. 6-9 pm.

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

