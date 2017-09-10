Grace Lutheran Church Block Party
press release: Grace Lutheran will be hosting an Block party that is free and fun for the whole family. Grace Lutheran welcomes you to join us for a block party with lots of activities that appeal to everyone. Activities for the kids include carnival type games and a bounce house. Food will be served at 12:30pm. The block party will also feature a musical performance by Chris Driesbach.
Sunday September 10th from 11:30pm- 3:30pm, 1 S Rosa Rd, Madison, WI 53705
Free
