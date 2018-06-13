Lakewaves, Graham Marlowe

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A night of music exploration with Graham Marlowe (solo), presenting various projects to the American public, with a little help from his friends.

Tentative lineup:

---------------------------

<OPENERS TO BE ANNOUNCED>

Graham Marlowe (solo keyboards)

Lakewaves (w/ or w/o visual accompaniment)

-spontaneous composition w/ local musicians-

Music
