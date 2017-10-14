× Expand Graham Nash

PRESENTED BY FRANK PRODUCTIONS & TRUE ENDEAVORS

Door Time 7 pm | Show Time 8 pm

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19th, 2017 @ 11 AM: Online at OvertureCenter.org, by phone at 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $75.00 | $59.50 | $49.50 (Plus applicable fees).

More Info

press release:Legendary artist Graham Nash has announced a new batch of U.S tour dates as he continues to support his recent studio album, This Path Tonight, which was released worldwide last year.

Nash is joined on stage by longtime collaborator and This Path Tonight producer Shane Fontayne. Together, the duo performs songs from his days in the Hollies through his years with Crosby, Stills & Nash and from his beloved solo recordings, weaving anecdotes and tales from his 50-year career throughout the evening.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his first seventy-five years on this planet, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus, including “Stop Stop Stop” and “Carrie Anne,” his signature CSN offerings like “Teach Your Children,” “Our House,” and “Marrakesh Express” and his solo standouts “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness” are lightning rods embedded in our DNA.

No Depression proclaimed of a recent tour date, “Nash walked the audience through his catalog, a rich tapestry of music spanning more than five decades, accompanied by Shane Fontayne on guitar and vocals. Touring in support of his latest release, This Path Tonight, the strength of the material and the resilience in Nash’s voice made for a wonderful evening. And, as the crowd soon discovered, the new songs were every bit as vital as the classic anthems they came to hear."

Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductee, Grammy Award winner, a New York Times best-selling author, and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.)

For album, tour, and ticket information, please visit www.grahamnash.com.