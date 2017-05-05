Grand Opening & Gallery Night

press release: One-OneThousand is made for makers. A community of folks gathered round our respective workstations, tables and benches – shooting the breeze, getting elbows-deep and bringing new ideas to life. And now, we think it’s high time to open our doors and welcome you inside.

Come on over for a night of merrymaking and discovery. We’ll have one of a kind, small batch products made by OxO members for sale, workshop instructor demos on demand and three curated in-studio surprises. We’ll also be satiating your sweet tooth with full slices by Humble. Sweet and Savory Pies and Curtis & Cake… and yes, someone’s totally going to spike the Mad Maiden Shrub punch.