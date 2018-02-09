Grand Piano

press release:

USA, Spain | 2013 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Eugenio Mira

Cast: Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Dee Wallace

During his first concert performance after a five year hiatus, an acclaimed but troubled classical pianist (Wood) is told that if he plays one wrong note, a sniper will shoot him and his wife! Damien Chazelle wrote the script for this Hitchcockian thriller that moves in an unpredictable fashion from the intriguing set-up through the revelation of the shooter’s motives.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.