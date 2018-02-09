Grand Piano

Google Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA, Spain  | 2013 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Eugenio Mira

Cast: Elijah Wood, John Cusack, Dee Wallace

During his first concert performance after a five year hiatus, an acclaimed but troubled classical pianist (Wood) is told that if he plays one wrong note, a sniper will shoot him and his wife! Damien Chazelle wrote the script for this Hitchcockian thriller that moves in an unpredictable fashion from the intriguing set-up through the revelation of the shooter’s motives.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Grand Piano - 2018-02-09 19:00:00