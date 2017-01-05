press release:

USA | 2013 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris

Universally hailed as an artistic pinnacle of 21st century, big-budget 3D, Cuarón’s majestic sci-fi odyssey stars Bullock and Clooney as astronauts marooned in deep space. A gripping survivalist spectacle set against the shimmering void of the cosmos, Gravity’s jaw-dropping spacewalks, space-debris showers, and otherworldly cinematography beg to be re-experienced on the big screen.

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!