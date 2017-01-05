Gravity

Google Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 2013 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris

Universally hailed as an artistic pinnacle of 21st century, big-budget 3D, Cuarón’s majestic sci-fi odyssey stars Bullock and Clooney as astronauts marooned in deep space.  A gripping survivalist spectacle set against the shimmering void of the cosmos, Gravity’s jaw-dropping spacewalks, space-debris showers, and otherworldly cinematography beg to be re-experienced on the big screen.

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-3627

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gravity - 2017-01-27 20:00:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer