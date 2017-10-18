Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States and Wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin present

WORT 89.9 FM welcomes

In celebration of Wisconsin Wolf Awareness Week, the Wisconsin Premiere of the award winning documentary film

GRAY AREA: WOLVES OF THE SOUTHWEST

Produced by Alan Lacy

After the screening there will be a panel discussion and Q&A with: Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest, Producer Alan Lacy; HSUS Wisconsin State Director Melissa Tedrowe; Robert Mann - Ho-Chunk Nation Elder; Foxlights Inventor & Owner Ian Whalan; Randy Jurewicz, retired WI DNR Wolf Program Administrator; and emcee Rachel Tilseth.

