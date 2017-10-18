Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
The Humane Society of the United States and Wolves of Douglas County Wisconsin present
WORT 89.9 FM welcomes
In celebration of Wisconsin Wolf Awareness Week, the Wisconsin Premiere of the award winning documentary film
GRAY AREA: WOLVES OF THE SOUTHWEST
Produced by Alan Lacy
After the screening there will be a panel discussion and Q&A with: Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest, Producer Alan Lacy; HSUS Wisconsin State Director Melissa Tedrowe; Robert Mann - Ho-Chunk Nation Elder; Foxlights Inventor & Owner Ian Whalan; Randy Jurewicz, retired WI DNR Wolf Program Administrator; and emcee Rachel Tilseth.
Tickets: $10.00 Advance/$12.00 Day Of Show
Advance tickets only available on-line at www.barrymorelive.com
and by phone at (608) 241-8633, with $1.00 convenience charge.
www.wolvesofdouglascountywisconsin.com