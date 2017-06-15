press release: Join Julie Engel, Grazing Ambassador, as she facilitates the conversation to find common ground between environmental stewardship, animal welfare, human health, economic opportunity and community development. Grazing Ambassadors are Wisconsin graziers (grass-based farmers) or grazing experts who have cultivated expertise in areas other than farming through work with organizations such as the Aldo Leopold Foundation, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin. This enables them to speak personally about managed grazing's utility beyond livestock production.