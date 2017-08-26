press release: CLUCK the Chicken Store in Paoli will host the second annual Great American Chicken Games on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The games feature two events: a 24-foot Hen Race and a 3-obstacle Agility Competition. The racing is co-sponsored by Nutrena Feeds. The games are free for participants and spectators.

8:30 Registration opens

9:30 Hen Racing

10:30 Agility Competition

11:30 Winners announced

The Hen Races will be held in heats. Each heat will feature 4 hens. The first to cross the finish line in each heat will advance to the final race. The timed Agility Competition consists of 3 obstacles. Hens must go up and down an 8-foot ramp, pass through five weave poles and jump through a 26-inch hoop.

“Chicken racing is mostly just for fun,” says CLUCK owner Susan Troller Cosgrove. “But there’s also a serious side. We’re trying to show that chickens are not just little units of production; they are living creatures with their own personalities and talents.” Cosgrove said people may enter their hens (no roosters) in the races until the classes are full. Call 608-848-1200 to register your hen.

The overall winner as determined by points earned in both events wins a year’s supply of chicken feed for herself and 3 flock-mates, plus a gift certificate from CLUCK. All event winners get free Nutrena feed and a gift certificate. Complete rules and information are available at https://www. cluckthechickenstore.com/blog.

The racing will be held at CLUCK the Chicken Store, 6904 Paoli Road, in Paoli, about 4 miles south of Verona.