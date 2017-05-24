Great Discussions

May 10, May 24, June 7, June 14, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

You’ll be a more informed citizen after participating in this discussion group! We’ll cover four topics after reading summaries from the 2017 Great Decisions Briefing Book (available at the 2nd Floor Reference Desk). Each participant will also have the opportunity to submit an opinion ballot (the results of which are distributed to the White House, members of Congress, the departments of State and Defense, etc). The topic for 5/10 is Trade Policy. Future dates and topics are as follows: 5/24 South China Sea 6/7 Afghanistan and Pakistan 6/14 Nuclear Security This group is for anyone and everyone; please contact us with any questions!