A dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations: Pip’s Early Adventures,” presented by the Young Shakespeare Players’ Dickens Dramatic Reading Society: the story told in the original language, with characterization.

Saturday, June 10, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 4:00 p.m.

At the YSP theater at 1806 West Lawn Avenue, Madison, WI, just behind Trader Joe’s. All readings are free and open to the public