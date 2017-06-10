Great Expectations: Pip’s Early Adventures
Young Shakespeare Players Playhouse 1806 West Lawn Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
A dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations: Pip’s Early Adventures,” presented by the Young Shakespeare Players’ Dickens Dramatic Reading Society: the story told in the original language, with characterization.
Saturday, June 10, 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 4:00 p.m.
At the YSP theater at 1806 West Lawn Avenue, Madison, WI, just behind Trader Joe’s. All readings are free and open to the public
Info
