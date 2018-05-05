press release: The seventh annual Great Glasses Play Day in Madison will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Madison Children’s Museum. Museum admission is free for children with prescription glasses or corrective eye patches.

Celebrate children who wear glasses and early childhood vision health by joining us for crafts, story time, and activities for families.

Optical providers are encouraged to inform families about the event and celebrate in their stores during the week. By attending the Great Glasses Play Day, families and communities show their support for children who wear, eyeglasses, patches or have other vision issues. Supporters include the American Optometric Association, the Children’s Eye Foundation, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin and numerous independent optical retailers. “Healthy vision is critical for children’s healthy development,” says Tami Radwell, Executive Director of Prevent Blindness Wisconsin. “Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is dedicated to helping ensure that all children have healthy vision for school success, and we are proud to support the Great Glasses Play Day.”

The Great Glasses Play Day is a day to have fun and support one another and raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of childhood vision issues. While nearly 1 in 20 preschoolers should wear glasses, only 1 in 100 actually wears them. Not addressing children’s vision issues can lead to lower academic achievement and can sometimes lead to a lifetime of blindness, but together we can help spread the word and make a difference.