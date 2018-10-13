Great Pumpkin Giveaway

press release: Oak Bank is proud to announce the 18th Annual Great Pumpkin Give Away scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9am to noon. Families are welcome to come to Oak Bank’s green space at 5951 McKee Road Fitchburg, to enjoy kids’ activities, refreshments, a Fun Play Inflatable bouncer and horse and carriage rides! We will also have special guest appearances from local mascots. Mark your calendar! For more information, call 441-6000 or visit us on Facebook.