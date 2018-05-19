Great Strides Walk
Fireman's Park, Middleton 7400 Lee St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: For 30 years, Great Strides – the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event – has supported the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe and shortens lives.
Great Strides provides a fantastic opportunity for family, friends, students, and colleagues to come together and make a difference in the lives of people with CF. The event harnesses the power of people with a shared vision and encourages collaboration, team building, and leadership, as we collectively take steps to find a cure
Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Your support will help accelerate innovative research and drug development, as well as advance care and advocacy. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams.
We are working every day to build on this incredible momentum, and we won’t stop until there is a cure for all people living with CF.
In 1988, we held our first Great Strides event, and 30 years later we are still going strong, heading ever closer to a cure for CF! We want to make this our best and most fun year yet! For our Great Strides Madison walk, we want to celebrate these 30 years like no other, so come dressed in your most awesome 80s gear!
Flourescent EVERYTHING
Acid wash jeans and jean jackets
Workout gear & leg warmers
Sequins, big hair & fringe
Miami Vice
Wind suits & leggings
Puffy shoulders & popped collars
80s movie characters
Prize awarded to the best dressed team!
Fun things to look forward to on the day of (and share!):
Balloon twisting by Raynbow the Clown
80s themed photo area
DJ
WI Automation race car
80’s wear and team “best dressed” contest (with prizes!)
Breakfast from Bagels Forever
Lunch from Noodles & Company
Bucky Badger and the Wisconsin Spirit Squad
Emcee, Julia Cox from NBC15 Madison
Breakthrough Dance Company and Kehl Dance Company