Great Strides Walk

press release: For 30 years, Great Strides – the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event – has supported the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe and shortens lives.

Great Strides provides a fantastic opportunity for family, friends, students, and colleagues to come together and make a difference in the lives of people with CF. The event harnesses the power of people with a shared vision and encourages collaboration, team building, and leadership, as we collectively take steps to find a cure

Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Your support will help accelerate innovative research and drug development, as well as advance care and advocacy. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams.

We are working every day to build on this incredible momentum, and we won’t stop until there is a cure for all people living with CF.

In 1988, we held our first Great Strides event, and 30 years later we are still going strong, heading ever closer to a cure for CF! We want to make this our best and most fun year yet! For our Great Strides Madison walk, we want to celebrate these 30 years like no other, so come dressed in your most awesome 80s gear!

Flourescent EVERYTHING

Acid wash jeans and jean jackets

Workout gear & leg warmers

Sequins, big hair & fringe

Miami Vice

Wind suits & leggings

Puffy shoulders & popped collars

80s movie characters

Prize awarded to the best dressed team!

Fun things to look forward to on the day of (and share!):

Balloon twisting by Raynbow the Clown

80s themed photo area

DJ

WI Automation race car

80’s wear and team “best dressed” contest (with prizes!)

Breakfast from Bagels Forever

Lunch from Noodles & Company

Bucky Badger and the Wisconsin Spirit Squad

Emcee, Julia Cox from NBC15 Madison

Breakthrough Dance Company and Kehl Dance Company